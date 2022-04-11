November 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Brandon Lopez

Brandon Lopez is a 4th Grade Teacher at Carlin C. Coppin Elementary School in Lincoln , CA.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 4th Grade Teacher Brandon Lopez of Carlin C. Coppin Elementary School in Lincoln as Teacher of the Month for November 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Mr. Lopez will air multiple times during the month of November. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, November 8 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With more than 25 years of experience as an educator in Greater Sacramento area school districts, Mr. Lopez teaches all core subjects (reading, math, and social studies). He is known for his positive outlook, hard work and dedication, and for putting his whole heart into his job.

When asked about some of the challenges of teaching he said, “The biggest challenge in teaching is to discover how my students learn best. Some learn well by listening, others learn best by visual presentations, and still others by touch and movement and repetition. Teachers need to be great motivators. We are always looking for ways to keep our students engaged and motivated to do their best.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Lopez will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.