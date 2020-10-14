October 2020: Suzan Sae Lee is ABC10's Teacher of the Month

This Pacific Elementary School teacher has more than 20 years of experience telling little ones there's no such word as can't.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Suzan Sae Lee is the ABC10 Teacher of the Month for October 2020.

Sae Lee is a teacher at Pacific Elementary School in Sacramento. We asked her a few questions to really get a better understanding of how she educates and inspires her students.

How long have you been teaching?

Twenty-two years in the teaching profession.

Who was your favorite teacher growing up?

My favorite teacher was Mrs. Runser.

What's your favorite student success story?

Early in my career, I had a student who spoke very little English, he stayed in my class for two years. When he was ready to graduate high school, he came back to see me. He told me he was going to go to college. I was so proud.

What advice do you have for the future teachers of America?

The first few years are tough, there is a huge learning curve, but you can do it. As educators, we are lifelong learners. Believe in yourself, take time to build relationships with families, and remember we all make mistakes. Our mistakes help us learn and get better.

What advice do you have for parents?

Education is a partnership. We all need to be involved and work together to help the students succeed in this world. Learning new material, routines, and procedures can be difficult at times, but through hard work and perseverance, we can overcome any challenges.