October 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is James Fanshier

"Coach James" is a K-5 Physical Education teacher at Theodore Judah Elementary School in Folsom , CA.

Folsom, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Physical Education Teacher James Fanshier of Theodore Judah Elementary School in Folsom as Teacher of the Month for October 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Mr. Fanshier will air multiple times during the month of October. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, October 18 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

Applauded for his exceptional teaching methods, enthusiasm, and expertise, Mr. Fanshier has been teaching for 25 years in a variety of subjects that include middle school and high school math, physical education, and leadership classes. He is now in his second-year teaching elementary school (K-5) physical education classes plus is a seasoned wrestling and volleyball coach. Currently, he coaches volleyball for Vista del Lago High School in Folsom (boys and girls) along with a U18 Boys' team for the Aspire Volleyball Club. He believes the amount of learning and personal growth a student or athlete can have is limitless.

When asked about what advice he has for parents, he said, “Kids need to want to learn and grow. Kids need to be inspired to get their education. Teach kids the power of yet and failing forward. Sometimes learning is uncomfortable, especially when growth happens.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Fanshier will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.