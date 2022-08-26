Ramón Campos - ABC10's 2022 Teacher of the Year Winner

Congratulations Mr. Campos!

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Esquire IMAX Theatre and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Kindergarten Teacher Ramón Campos of New Joseph Bonnheim Community Charter School in Sacramento as the 2021/2022 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year. Campos was officially recognized during a virtual ceremony that was available for free public viewing on August 25, 2022, and emceed by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team along with Desiree Sheppard, Host and Executive Producer for ABC10's weekday lifestyle show ”Your California Life.”

Teaching for more than 20 years, Campos especially enjoys teaching kindergarten because he loves to watch the progress of his young students as they learn, blossom and gain confidence. They start his class knowing very little then leave his classroom being able to read, write and solve simple math problems. Above and beyond instruction, he also understands the varied roles teachers play that include serving as a role model and mentor. Campos is also proud to help teach his young students important life skills that help them build a foundation for a successful future.

The 2021/2022 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year was selected from ten dedicated and previously honored ABC10 Teacher of the Month recipients and chosen by Sac State College of Education board members. In addition to his extensive experience and having received multiple nominations, the board was impressed that Campos is a bilingual teacher who incorporates art into learning, holds a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential, and is a graduate/alumni of Sacramento State.

Campos was previously recognized in March 2022 as Teacher of the Month which included a $1,000 cash award, and now also received a $5,000 cash award courtesy of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union for being selected as Teacher of the Year.

To watch a replay of the 2021/2022 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year virtual ceremony, please visit this link.