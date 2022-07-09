September 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Teacher Emma Walker

Ms. Walker is a 5th grade teacher at Raymond Case Elementary School in Elk Grove, CA.

Sacramento, CA - ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 5th Grade Teacher Emma Walker of Raymond Case Elementary School in Elk Grove as Teacher of the Month for September 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Walker will air multiple times during the month of September. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, September 13 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

Ms. Walker has been teaching elementary school (various grade levels) for the last 16 years, covering subjects that include reading, writing, math, science, and social studies. Known as a teacher who truly cares about her students, she feels lucky to work at a job she loves and understands the multi-faceted teachers play in the lives of her students.

When asked about what she loves most about teaching, she said, “We create all other professions. We inspire children to find what they are passionate about. We help them recognize their potential and achieve their goals and dreams. School is such a big part of a child's life, and we teachers have the opportunity to really make an impact.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Walker will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.