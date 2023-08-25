September 2023: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Jessica Pagan

Ms. Pagan has been teaching for 15 years and currently teaches first grade students at Bridgeway Island Elementary.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Jessica Pagan of Bridgeway Island Elementary as Teacher of the Month for September 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Pagan will air multiple times during the month of September. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, September 12* during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

Ms. Pagan has been teaching for 15 years and currently teaches first grade students in numerous subjects including math, reading, writing and science. Her peers recognize that Ms. Pagan creates a positive culture in the classroom. In addition, she takes the time to learn the strengths and weaknesses for each student in order to find ways to effectively reach each individual to ensure they are successful.

When asked if she has any advice for parents, Ms. Pagan said, “Work with your child’s teacher to create a partnership. The stronger the partnership, the more students will be set up for success. Strong partnerships require clear communication from both sides, shared expectations, and an exchange of ideas. Sharing both perspectives throughout the school year help students to learn and grow.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Pagan will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of ABC10's Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.