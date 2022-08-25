Watch the 2022 ABC10 Teacher of the Year Event

Find out which teacher wins ABC10's Esquire IMAX 2021 / 2022 Teacher of the Year award!

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Esquire IMAX Theatre and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to present a special virtual ceremony to announce the 2021/2022 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year on Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. One deserving local teacher will receive the prestigious recognition as the 2021/2022 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year plus be awarded a $5,000 cash prize. Along with a surprise celebrity guest, the celebration will be emceed by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team along with Desiree Sheppard, Host and Executive Producer for ABC10's weekday lifestyle show ”Your California Life.” Free to attend, the live virtual ceremony will be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire or via Eventbrite starting at 7pm Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Chosen by Sac State College of Education board members, the 2021/2022 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year will be one of these 10 previously recognized ABC10 Teacher of the Month recipients:

Lysistrata Munson – Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove

Michael Itkoff – Sandra J. Gallardo Elementary in Folsom

Alexa Ganter – Woodlake Elementary in Sacramento

Brandon Amato – Joseph Sims Elementary in Elk Grove

Laura Anderson – Elliott Ranch Elementary in Elk Grove

Golda Mainville – Carroll Elementary in Elk Grove

Ashley Lowe – Edison High School in Stockton

Ramón Campos – New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary in Sacramento

Miguel Perez – Language Academy of Sacramento

Shywanda Royal – Rex & Margaret Fortune Early College High School in Elk Grove

In place for 20 years, the Teacher of the Month program is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for a future Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.