The Cuyahoga Animal Shelter noticed a dog going in and out of the garage and called for help.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — You've probably heard the saying, "Not all superheroes wear capes," right? Well, it applies to this story, too.

On Thursday, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter received a call about a dog going in and out of a collapsed garage, the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Volunteers responded to the scene and knew exactly why that dog was so eager to get inside: She was the supermom to nine pups trapped under that garage on a 90-degree day.

The problem was the garage had become buried under a fallen tree and some brush, so volunteers called for back up from East Cleveland firefighters.

After a lot of teamwork, all nine pups were saved thanks to a group of local superheroes: The observant person who alerted the shelter, the caring volunteers and the firefighters who stepped up to help.

The shelter says the pups are doing really well, but are too young to be adopted right now. Volunteers are still trying to locate the mom to bring her to safety as well.

If this post has touched your heart, as much as it did ours, and you want to give one of those sweet pups a loving home when they're old enough, email: foster@cuyacounty.us.

