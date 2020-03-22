SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cages at Front Street Animal Shelter sit empty after volunteers raced to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Facebook post from Front Street, the animal shelter was forced to close to the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The shelter took to social media to ask for help, specifically needing foster homes for their animals.

"We pleaded for foster homes," Front Street wrote on Facebook. "And the community answered."

Employees say the shelter has never been so empty after more than 100 dogs were taken in by foster volunteers.

"The cats are safe as well," said Front Street on Facebook.

More foster volunteers may be need in the near future. If you would like to volunteer, visit the Front Street Animal Shelter website here.

Can't foster but want to help? Learn more about donations at HelpFrontStreet.com.

"None of us know what the future hold," wrote the shelter on Facebook. "But if there's one thing to believe in, it's kindness."

