SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to a generous donor, every adoption fee at Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is waived the rest of the month.

The Gately Foundation announced its early Christmas gift to the shelter this week — a whopping $10,000. And that's just to start.

"Front Street takes in about 11,000 animals during the year, and holidays are always busy time for us," explained Bobby Mann, a spokesperson for the shelter. "Our shelter is incredibly full."

The shelter expects this upcoming weekend to be busy. They've already been flooded with calls, and pets are being adopted left and right.

Cheandre Raven adopted a sweet little girl whose demeanor captured his heart. "She really sat down, and the eyes — so cute," he added.

Front Street is hoping for more happy moments like this. The shelter is hoping to clear the place before 2020 and hope people strongly consider adopting while shopping this holiday season.

"We have 150 dogs on property and close to that in cats and hundreds in foster care," Mann said, "It's quite a deal."

Front Street will be open Christmas Eve for any last minute adopters.

