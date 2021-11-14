Hundreds of pups join in Mighty Texas Dog Walk Sunday

The 21st annual event benefited people with disabilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — There was a lot of woofing going on in Austin on Sunday!

Hundreds of pups and their owners participated in the 21st annual Might Texas Dog Walk at the Camp Mabry Parade Grounds on West 35th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event included free swag, tips from premier vets and trainers, games, costume contests and a scenic one-mile walk.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from the event go toward supporting the dogs at Service Dogs Inc., a company that helps people with disabilities.

