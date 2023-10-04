The dog show gives pugs the chance to compete in different categories for the title of Best in Show.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of pugs are in Virginia Beach this week showing off the best their breed has to offer at the Pugapalooza dog show.

Hosted by the Pug Dog Club of America and the Old Dominion Pug Club, the show kicked off Monday and will be held every day through Saturday.

Over 300 pugs, both adults and puppies, are competing in agility obstacle courses, rally and obedience categories, and compete for the title of Best in Show.

The goal of the show is for the pugs to show off their health, performance and companionship. But every pug with a loving owner, and a crowd to cheer them on, is a winner in their own way.