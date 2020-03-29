SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento SPCA got artsy to get donations! After their Facebook followers donated to the shelter and posted a photo of their furry friends, volunteers and staff drew up portraits.
Sacramento SPCA said on their Facebook page, "While you may not want to frame it, you will at least have something to giggle at during these crazy times!"
Dawn Foster, marketing and communications director at Sacramento SPCA said while people can't come into the shelter right now because of stay at home orders, it was a great way to engage with their followers.
"There’s a lot of news out there that’s scary and overwhelming, so we wanted to find ways to find ways to engage with our followers and the community," Foster explained. "It’s an opportunity for people to give and help the animals that we’re still caring for at the shelter."
The fundraiser ended on Friday, but after such a success, Foster said they'll do it again in the future. After drawing nearly 100 pictures of pets, the shelter brought in more than $2,000 from their generous donors.
RELATED:
- Stimulus Bill Checks: Watch out for of these scams
- McDonald's lays out new system for truckers to order during coronavirus fight
- Google sees rise in searches for how to cut your own hair
- During the coronavirus pandemic, what's selling at Walmart? Not pants
- Retired CHP officer making face shields for nurses, doctors amid mask shortage
FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,
DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE: Students learn life lessons, animal care at Sacramento SPCA's Camp Kindness