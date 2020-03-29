SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento SPCA got artsy to get donations! After their Facebook followers donated to the shelter and posted a photo of their furry friends, volunteers and staff drew up portraits.

Sacramento SPCA said on their Facebook page, "While you may not want to frame it, you will at least have something to giggle at during these crazy times!"

Dawn Foster, marketing and communications director at Sacramento SPCA said while people can't come into the shelter right now because of stay at home orders, it was a great way to engage with their followers.

Kaeli Green submitted a photo of sweet Lani and received her digital pet portrait soon after.

"There’s a lot of news out there that’s scary and overwhelming, so we wanted to find ways to find ways to engage with our followers and the community," Foster explained. "It’s an opportunity for people to give and help the animals that we’re still caring for at the shelter."

The fundraiser ended on Friday, but after such a success, Foster said they'll do it again in the future. After drawing nearly 100 pictures of pets, the shelter brought in more than $2,000 from their generous donors.

