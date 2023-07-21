Pollock Pines home has become a public safety hazard, neighbors say

The owner is being fined $1,500 a day and misdemeanor charges could be next.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Eye sore, fire hazard, public nuisance are all ways neighbors have described one home in El Dorado County. Neighbors say they’ve called multiple agencies for help cleaning up the mess but haven’t gotten the response they need.

The home on Ridgeway Drive in Pollock Pines has piles of trash, abandoned cars, propane and gas tanks and neighbors are upset.

Dave Wentworth lives next door and says he won't "even walk down there anymore."

The frustration comes at the lack of change happening to the property.

"Nobody seems to be doing anything,” said Wentworth.

Neighbors say over the last three years they have complained to multiple agencies in El Dorado County including the fire and sheriff departments, code enforcement and animal control.

Notice after notice is taped to the garage of the home — including "substandard, do not occupy."

But neighbors are still waiting to see results.

Wentworth says three weeks ago it got so bad, animal control finally came to the property.

"People came and took a whole bunch of dead animals away pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, lizards, skunk,” said Wentworth.

The biggest concerns for neighbors is the fire danger especially now that it is wildfire season.

"Fire, this is a fire waiting to happen and it's going to take my house with it, fuel cans, propane tanks, all kinds of oil and parts and all these cars are no good,” said Wentworth.

Out of desperation, one of the neighbors contacted ABC10 for help.

"Someone needs to take care of this but at this point it's going to be me and the neighbors,” said Justin Kruger who lives down the street.

We reached out to El Dorado County to see what was being done. They said the home is owned by Village Capitol and Investment. Property records show they purchased the home in June 2022.

As of this week, they are being fined $1,500 a day for code violations.

They have until July 28 to clean up the property or they’ll be fined an additional $1,000 and face misdemeanor charges.

"They are really nice people they just couldn't take care of the property,” said Kruger.

He says things started going downhill on the property after the resident’s dad died. Despite the property being purchased, he says the last time he saw anyone in the home was May.

"[It's] just about keeping the neighborhood clean,” said Kruger. "I don't want to see this."

We reached out to the company who owns the home but we have not heard back.