Sacramento's Big Day of Giving: How to help your local charities and non-profits

This year, a whopping 688 local organizations are participating.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento non-profits are hoping for another record donation year this Big Day of Giving, which falls on May 6, 2021.

Big Day of Giving is an annual 24-hour community-wide fundraising rally for local non-profit organizations, and the event is going on its eighth year.

Last year, Big Day of Giving remarkably pulled off a record-breaking year amid a pandemic. Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which runs the event, said nearly $12 million was raised, far exceeding the $8.4 million raised in 2019. According to the foundation, 33,000 donors in total contributed to the effort for 615 organizations.

Next Thursday, Sacramento Region Community Foundation is hoping for another big turnout as coronavirus continues to impact local non-profits.

This year, even more organizations are participating — 688, according to the Big Day of Giving website. Information on who is participating and how you can donate can be found here.

Big Day of Giving also features a contest that allows six winners to award an extra $500 each to the nonprofits of their choosing. Information on that contest and prizes can be found here.

There are also many organizations that are looking for help other than funding. Some non-profits are looking for volunteers, others for computers, spare electronics, clothing, and more as they look to serve their community. Check out your local organization's page on the Big Day of Giving website to find out exactly what they may need.

Though Big Day of Giving doesn't officially kick off for another eight days or so, people are encouraged to donate early. Another way to build a greater impact is to create a fundraiser. This means picking an organization and filling out a fundraising page complete with your own story and photos for why that non-profit speaks to you. Then, get friends and family involved to support your favorite cause by sharing your page to your social media accounts or via email.