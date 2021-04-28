Sacramento region planning intricate system of trails and parks linking multiple communities

The plan would link parks across Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new plan is in the works to connect a number of trails and parks across the Sacramento region, creating an intricate network of outdoor spaces.

The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), which has taken the reins of this project, said on its website that the Parks and Trails Strategic Development Plan aims to create a system that would connect Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Sutter, and Yuba counties.

According to the project website, "The visionary plan could link every community and major parks with a network of trails and increase access to job sites, community amenities, and public spaces supporting recreational/social activities."

Some cities that SACOG recognizes as part of the project include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Roseville, Lincoln, Davis, Woodland, and many more.

SACOG is currently taking survey responses from residents interested in the project. The survey focuses on areas that residents would like to visit, favorite trails, and it helps SACOG identify areas where foot/bike trails might be difficult to access.

The council is currently still developing its plan and is working with the cities, counties, and communities that will be represented in the plan. SACOG said it will give "special attention" to "historically underserved communities."

Other new trail projects are already in the works and could be implemented into this larger plan. A 2.9-mile long multi-use trail between Sunrise Boulevard (near Arcade Creek Park Preserve) and Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights is set to break ground in Spring/Summer 2021.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: Super bloom at Folsom Lake | RAW