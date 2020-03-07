Open, closed on the July 4th | Here's what grocery stores are open for the holiday

Burgers, hot dogs, and all the fixing will hit the grill this July 4th, but not everyone will be open for a last minute trip.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 2020's Fourth of July burger bash is likely to be a lot smaller than usual, but if you need to make any last minute runs, remember that holiday hours might force a change in plans.

Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto, you likely have a Target, Sprouts, Raley's, Trader Joe's, or a Costco. However, each store will be observing the holiday a bit differently.

Some stores won't change their hours at all, some will make minor changes, and others will be closed in their entirety for the holiday.

Here's what to know for any last minute trips:

Stores with holiday hours for 4th of July

Nugget Markets: All Nugget Markets will be closing at 8 p.m. on July 4th. The stores will go back to their normal coronavirus-related hours on July 5th.

Sprouts: Sprouts grocery store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4th.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods grocery stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4th.

Closed on July 4th

Trader Joe's: Anyone looking for Trader Joe's brand groceries will have to pick them up ahead of time. The grocery store will be closed for July 4th.

Costco: Any efforts to buy in bulk from Costco will have to happen ahead of time. The store will be closed for the holiday.

Stores with normal open hours for July 4th

Smart & Final: The grocery store will be holding regular hours for July 4th.

WinCo Foods: The grocery will hold regular hours for July 4th. Most WinCo Foods stores only close on part of Thanksgiving, part of Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day.

Raley's: The grocery store will be keeping to their usual store hours.

Bel Air: The grocery store will be holding to their usual store hours.

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op: The grocery store will hold their normal hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Save Mart: The store will hold normal operating hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FoodMaxx: The store will hold normal operating hours from 6 a.m. to midnight.

99 Ranch Market: The store had a recent change for normal hours back in late June. Normal hours will go to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the weekend.

Safeway: Most stores in the Sacramento, Modesto, and Stockton areas don't appear to have a change in hours, but independent stores might vary where you are. You can check the local Safeway hours for your community HERE.

Target: The local Target stores will have normal operating hours.

