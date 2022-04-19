Amazon Fresh coming to Roseville, possibly Elk Grove

The California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control’s website shows Amazon applied for a license at 7530 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There could be two Amazon Fresh stores headed to the Sacramento area, one in Elk Grove and one in Roseville.

According to the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control’s website, Amazon applied for a license at 7530 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove near the Costco. However, at least one Elk Grove city official said they’ve been asked not to comment.

The other possible Amazon Fresh location is at 6780 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville. This location had been confirmed to ABC10 by the city of Roseville as far back as January.

“At this point we have not been made aware of any specific timelines for this location,” said Melissa Anguiano, economic development director for the city of Roseville. She did, however, explain what it would mean for the city.

“It offers another retail shopping experience. It’s jobs. It’s sales tax to the local economy,” Anguiano said.

What is an Amazon Fresh store?

According to Amazon’s website, Amazon Fresh stores “offer a seamless grocery shopping experience,” with conveniences like Just Walk Out shopping and Amazon Dash Cart, which allows customers to just skip the checkout line.

Anguiano thought the store was an interesting idea.

"I’ve heard about the concept. 10 years ago, we probably would have never imagined a store that you could probably walk through and check yourself out of and scan as something went into your cart, and probably pay as something went into your cart. So it is an interesting concept and I think another testament to kind of how we’re shifting as an economy,” Anguiano said.

She said the store demonstrates that Roseville is ready to a embrace a futuristic economy.

“Moving forward, we offer a strong consumer and retail market that makes us an ideal location to kind of test and roll out these new innovative concepts.”

ABC10 has reached out to Amazon for more information about locations and store openings but has not received any additional information.

