Attention shoppers: Cyber Monday deals are around the corner

People are able to sit at home in front of their computer and click away on amazing deals on Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the people who haven't gotten tired of shopping yet, there's some good news for you: Cyber Monday is just around the corner!

After a chaotic Black Friday and an active Small Business Saturday, people are able to sit at home in front of their computer and click away on amazing deals.

So what are a few of the stores with the best deals this year? Well, here's a quick list of stores to keep an eye out for.

Amazon

People can go on to the Amazon website to shop for anything ranging from electronics, clothes and even kitchen gear with Cyber Monday deals.

Some things to keep an eye out for deals are the Fire TV Stick, plasma screen TVs and the Amazon Echo products.

To shop online with Amazon, click here.

Best Buy

Do you dream of a new phone or laptop? Well, Best Buy has deals to make that dream come true!

There are deals on TVs, laptops, video game consoles, headphones, cameras and much more this Cyber Monday.

There is a Cyber Flash Sale going on until 11:59 p.m. CT Sunday while the Cyber Monday deals last until the end of Monday.

Click here to shop until you drop at Best Buy.

Nike

If you're ready to kick off your shoes and lay back with your computer, why not buy another pair of shoes while you're at it?

Nike has deals of up to 50 percent off the store with an extra 20 percent off select styles if you use the code "CYBER."

Now's the time to buy your running shoes for your upcoming New Year's resolutions!

Make sure to check out all the deals for Nike here.

Target

Who doesn't love a good Target trip?

The popular retail store got an early jump on Cyber Monday with deals that started Sunday, revealing a sneak peek of its two-day online sales event. It's also announcing deals throughout the first week of December.

Deals on home and personal electronics, video games, home furniture, bedding, bath apparel and accessories are being offered on both Sunday and Monday.

It's also offering discounts Monday on small appliances, cosmetics, supplements, nutrition and health items.

For the rest of the week, Target is advertising deals on televisions, laptops, security cameras, small appliances, toys, books, and games.

Click here to browse all of Target's Cyber Monday deals.

Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sales will include exclusive access for its Walmart+ members to get their hands on gaming consoles, including the elusive PlayStation 5.

Virtual doors open for Walmart+ paid members to get exclusive access to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X starting from noon Monday.

Walmart said the sale is online only while supplies last.

People can catch other deals for Roku TVs, hoverboards, Chromebooks, pressure cookers and much more.

Anyone interested in these deals can click here.