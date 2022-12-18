Last-minute gift ideas from The Toy Insider

The days until Christmas are in the single digits and The Toy Insider has recommendations for last-minute shoppers.

SEATTLE — Christmas is one week away and a record 158.8 million Americans are expected to shop in stores and online during the final weekend before Christmas, according to NBC News. This total is up 10 million from last year.

Finding last-minute gifts can be tricky, but choosing well-stocked items with availability in-store and online is the key, according to Madeleine Buckley, senior editor for The Toy Insider.

When it comes to toys and stocking stuffers for kids, Buckley said choosing classic toys is a good idea. They will likely be available in more than one place.

Buckley shared several last-minute gift ideas and stocking stuffers for less than $25.