OHIO, USA — Christmas is almost here and most people have finished their holiday shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 147.8 million consumers participated in Super Saturday, which was last week. Only six percent of shoppers, who were surveyed by the NRF, said they would buy their last gift on Christmas Eve.

But, if you have waited until the last minute to buy your final gifts or any gifts at all, don't worry we've got you covered. Here is your Christmas Eve store guide.

Christmas Eve store hours:

Apple: 10 a.m - 6 p.m., but the Apple Store in Woodmere is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CVS: Hours vary; click here to check your local store hours

Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Now - 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nordstrom Rack: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m

Old Navy: 7 a.m - 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walgreens: All non-24- hour stores will stay open until midnight, and all 24-hour stores will keep their regular hours.

Walmart: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day.

RELATED: Last minute gift advice from Christie Murdoch of Banyan Tree

RELATED: Kohl's will be open 24 hours through Christmas Eve

RELATED: Has your holiday overspending left you broke?