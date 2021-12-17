Scammers trying to steal personal information or money through fake holiday shipping notifications

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has received reports of scammers sending fake emails or texts about deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Scammers posing as a major shipping company might try to send you an email or text about an upcoming or missed delivery hoping to get your personal information.

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has recently received tips from people saying scammers claiming to be FedEx or UPS are asking people to click on a link they receive through email or text.

"It'll tell you, 'you missed your delivery, there's been a problem with your delivery, or we're sorry you weren't home when we delivered your package,'" Daniel Irwin with the BBB Mid-South said.

Irwin said often the scammer might ask for your social security number, an answer to a security question, or your banking information.

"No legitimate shipping company will ever send you unsolicited text messages like that or they will never ask for money or personal information," Irwin said. "If you do get a message like that ignore it."

A BBB study warns online shopping scams could hamper holiday shopping habits if shoppers aren't careful. https://t.co/TcK2psmmYn https://t.co/yNx7phlSJe pic.twitter.com/Y27TwRvTUW — BBB (@bbb_us) December 2, 2021

If you have any more packages coming, monitor your tracking number from the actual shipping company until it arrives.