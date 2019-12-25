By now, most of you celebrating Christmas have probably opened those presents.

And let’s be honest – there’s probably one or two you could live without.

So, what are your options for returning those unwanted gifts?

After staying in with the family Wednesday, many Houstonians are heading out to stores and malls Thursday to return those presents that just didn’t bring holiday cheer.

An Oracle survey shows 77 percent of you already plan to return some of your gifts.

Here are the policies at some big-name stores.

Best Buy will take returns through Jan. 14 for most items bought in November and December, except for some electronics and major appliances.

Target gives you 90 days from purchase to return new, unopened items.

For “electronics and entertainment items” bought between Nov. 1 and now, you’ll have 30 days starting Thursday to return them in store or by mail.

At Walmart, items bought from Oct. 24 through Wednesday with a 14-day return window can be returned through Jan. 10.

For items with a 30-day return window you have until Jan. 25.

Kohl’s gives you 180 days to return your gift.

Premium electronics bought in November through Wednesday can be returned by Jan. 31.

With Apple, you have until Jan. 8 to return products bought from an Apple Store or their website between Nov.15 and Christmas.

Gifts will be refunded as an Apple gift card.

Going online, Amazon will accept returns through the end of January for most items shipped in November and December.

If you don’t have a receipt, most stores will give you store credit, but there are some exceptions.

Be sure to check with the store or their website to see what your options are.

