The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is collecting pandemic artifacts

The collection includes everything from artwork to PPE.

WASHINGTON — The history of this country is kept in part here in D..C, and another addition is being prepared.

The Library of Congress and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History have announced their plans to display artifacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff from the Library and the Smithsonian started collecting the artifacts in the early days of the crisis. This includes everything from artwork, like artist Toni Lane’s drawing of a patient visiting a doctor, to the empty vial of the first vaccine dose given by nurse Sandra Lindsay. They even have the clothes she wore the day she gave it.

PPE, masks, face-shields, gloves--all of this will also be included, as well as Dr. Fauci’s personal, softball-sized model of the coronavirus that sat on his desk.

A poster of Fauci that hung in Adams Morgan will also be included.