Over the span of seven months, 40-year-old Patrick Johnson lost 100 pounds, running five miles a day

ST. LOUIS — If you are searching for motivation to make your New Year’s resolution come true, Patrick Johnson wants to be your example.

Every day of the week you can find him out running.

“It’s about consistency more than anything,” he told 5 On Your Side.

He’s showing no signs of slowing down either.

“It is definitely called a journey because it never stops,” he said.

Johnson’s journey started by him taking a good look at himself. The reflection he saw in the mirror a few years ago was no longer that of the track star from Berkley High School.

“After a certain point you can’t lie to yourself,” he said.

The number on the scale reached 272 pounds. He blamed his love of food and lack of physical activity.

“Eating and going to sleep is an easy way to pack on the pounds,” he said.

Johnson started running in an effort to unpack those pounds and his faith kept him going.

“God is the greatest. That phrase, that sentence is what got me through,” he said.

He stayed mentally committed to his goal.

“Whatever the mind believes, the body can achieve,” he said.

Johnson’s body changed too.

“Seven months, I lost 100 pounds running five miles a day. I’m 40 years old and I’m in the best shape of my life,” he told 5 On Your Side.

He now has plenty of hardware to prove it. He has nine gold medals from age group wins at the Show-Me State Games. He also has four national titles from age group wins at the State Games of America.

Now the 40-year-old wants his achievements to be an example for others. He offered some advice for those who are struggling.

“Just strive to be a better you than the you you were yesterday or the you were last year. And one day you’ll look back and you’ll be pleased,” he said.

Johnson is pleased that he is no longer wasting his days.

“We have 24 hours in a day to do something major, to do something special,” he said.

Johnson’s own special journey isn’t done yet.

“What do you do once you have finally met your goal? Don’t stop,” he stressed.