SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We all have been spending a lot of time indoors as of late, and it could really go either way; a complete mess, all the time, or more clean than it’s been in a while.

Professional organizer, Kim Salisbury, owner of Home Method Co., says organizing doesn’t have to be a daunting task.

“Try not to get overwhelmed and just do one space at a time. You can start as small as one drawer, one kitchen drawer” says Salisbury.

Home Method Co. is now fully launching virtual organizing for their clients.

When asked what some of the biggest concerns people are faced with, Salisbury says it’s usually closets and kitchens. She says there are a few things you can do to whip those areas into shape, and they include small products you can order online.

“If it were up to me, I would switch every single hanger in every single closet in the world to the slimline hanger. That will change your life” Salisbury says.

She notes that the velvet-type hangers will not only help you go through every piece of clothing, but they will also help you in deciding whether you even use that clothing item.

“My rule is typically about a year. If you haven’t worn it in a year, you’re most likely not going to wear it again. That’s my rule for adult closets. For kids, they grow out of clothes so fast, you may want to go through it sooner” says Salisbury.

Along with going through your closet, Salisbury says going through your dresser drawers is just as important. She notes file folding as one of her top go-tos when it comes to organizing. With file folding, you can see every piece of clothing easily and decide what you want, instead of making a mess trying to find the right shirt.

Other organizing tips include small organizing containers, especially for knickknacks.

Cleaning and organizing can feel lonely, but it doesn’t have to be. Kim says the kids love to be involved.

“You wouldn’t think they would be, but they really do. They get really into it. You can give them a bag, set a timer for 15 minutes and say, ‘go into your room and choose all the things you don’t play with anymore,” said Salisbury.

Kim Salisbury is launching a new podcast, to be announced. In the meantime you can keep up with Kim and her daily tips through Instagram: @homemethodco.

