STOCKTON, Calif — Single in Stockton? You’re not alone. Or, even in Sacramento for that matter.

Ahead of National Singles Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, Apartment List is out with a new ranking of the best and worst cities for singles.

Dating in Stockton is the worst

The new survey from Apartment List ranked Stockton as the worst city in the country for dating. Just 13% of people surveyed said they were satisfied with the dating scene in the city.

The survey looked at four areas of dating: dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability, and the percentage of singles. Stockton ranked as the worst city in the county for social satisfaction, and in the bottom ten for date affordability and dating satisfaction.

Dating in Sacramento is not much better

Back in February, this same survey ranked Sacramento as one of the worst cities in the country for dating, and six months later, not much has improved.

This new survey ranked Sacramento 112th out of 130 cities. Only 17% of daters in Sacramento are satisfied, with men being slightly more happy with the dating scene than women. One area where Sacramento fared better than Stockton was in social satisfaction, with 42% saying they are happy with the social scene in Sacramento.

Best cities for love

If you are looking for the best cities for love, you’ll want to head east. Atlanta ranked as the top city in the country for dating. Singles in Atlanta are three times more satisfied with the dating scene than singles in Stockton. Madison, Wis., and Washington, DC round out the top three cities for singles.

In California, the Bay Area is the top spot for singles. San Francisco was the highest-ranked city in the state at 17, while Oakland came in at 53.

California Rankings

17. San Francisco

53. Oakland

59. Los Angeles

73. San Diego

92. San Jose

99. Long Beach

107. Riverside

112. Sacramento

122. Fresno

126. San Bernardino

127. Bakersfield

128. Anaheim

130. Stockton

