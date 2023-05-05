'Shark Tank' milkshake chain is opening its first Denver location

The dessert shop has gained a following on Instagram and TikTok for its eye-catching creations.

DENVER — A fast-growing milkshake chain known for its massive ice cream creations is on its way to Colorado for the first time.

The Yard Milkshake Bar announced it will hold the grand opening of a new location in Denver on Friday, May 12.

The new location is located at 1600 California St. Unit 2, near Target on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver.

The Yard Milkshake Bar originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2017 and has since become a sensation on social media for its over-the-top milkshake creations. Viral photos show Yard milkshakes with donuts, licorice, cookies, cake, cereal, and brownies stacked high.

"With the success of its other locations across the country, The Yard is excited to bring its signature over-the-top milkshakes to the Mile High City," said a statement from the company.

"The Yard Milkshake Bar has become known for its extravagant shakes, featuring towering whipped cream, an array of candies, and unique toppings that take milkshakes to a whole new level. The Denver location is no exception, and we can't wait to share our creations with the community."

The new Denver location will be home to the exclusive Rocky Mountain shake.

The Yard Milkshake Bar said the shake is made with "Happy Tracks and Cookies N' Cream ice cream with marshmallow and chocolate drizzle in a chocolate iced jar rolled in chocolate rocks. Topped with whipped cream, Pop-tarts Frosted Cookies and Cream Peaks, chocolate rocks, and crushed Oreo cookies."

The Rocky Mountain shake has 1,812 calories.

A few of the other shakes on Denver's menu include the Birthday Cake, The Cereal Killer, Cookie Dough, Delicious, Cookie Monster, Cookies N' Worms, Milk & Cookies, Peanut Butter Brownie Bliss, The Unicorn, and more.

