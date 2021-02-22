SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday, Feb. 22, is National California Day.
While it is easy to talk about the things that make people angry about living here, like gas prices or the cost of living, why not focus on the positive? We asked you to name the best part about living in California and there are some clear front runners.
The Weather
California is made for the outdoorsmen and women in all of us. One minute you can be skiing down a mountain and the next you can be getting a sunburn on the beach. This is the perfect destination for experiencing all seasons in one day.
Diversity
Not only is the weather diverse, but so are the people! According to Wallethub's 2020 study of the most and least diverse states in the United States, California came out as number one as most diverse.
Food
Where else can you have breakfast in bed in wine country, then snack on fast food with an ocean view? Only in the Golden State.
Sunrises
We can't get enough of these beautiful California sunrises!
A cornucopia of the nation
Violet sums up California pretty well in this comment.
"It is the cornucopia of the nation! It is abundant with produce, scenic beaches, mountains, dessert- everything! Progressive, I live in the most culturally diverse city in the nation and it is in California. Wealthy- Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Disneyland, SF. Life is what you make it wherever you are however I could not imagine having to shovel my driveway to go anywhere! I loooove it here! Also, It’s 71F in Northern California today... 2/22/21"
