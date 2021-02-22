We asked you to name the best part about living in California and there are some clear front runners.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday, Feb. 22, is National California Day.

While it is easy to talk about the things that make people angry about living here, like gas prices or the cost of living, why not focus on the positive? We asked you to name the best part about living in California and there are some clear front runners.

The Weather

California is made for the outdoorsmen and women in all of us. One minute you can be skiing down a mountain and the next you can be getting a sunburn on the beach. This is the perfect destination for experiencing all seasons in one day.

Diversity

Not only is the weather diverse, but so are the people! According to Wallethub's 2020 study of the most and least diverse states in the United States, California came out as number one as most diverse.

Food

Where else can you have breakfast in bed in wine country, then snack on fast food with an ocean view? Only in the Golden State.

Sunrises

We can't get enough of these beautiful California sunrises!