'They've already won in our eyes' | Gallaudet University in DC celebrates Oscar-nominated film 'CODA'

Troy Kotsur became the first male deaf actor to win an Academy Award on Sunday. He attended Gallaudet University in DC.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above is from an interview with CODA star Troy Kotsar that aired on WUSA's show Great Day Washington in January, after the actor was nominated for a SAG Award.

This year's dark horse film for the Academy Awards, Apple TV's "CODA," was a winner before the awards show even started, according to Bobbi Cordano, president of Gallaudet University in D.C., a school that educates people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The film has so far taken home Oscars in two categories so far Sunday night. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to take home an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role portraying Frank Rossi in the film. Sian Heder also took home an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay.

"CODA" is a coming-of-age comedy about a 17-year-old girl named Ruby — played by Emilia Jones — who has a dream of becoming a singer in a family that literally cannot hear her talent. Indeed, she has a deaf father, a deaf mother and a deaf brother — portrayed by three deaf actors Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant. Much of the movie is in sign language with Ruby often acting as a translator for her family.

WUSA9 spoke to Cordano through an interpreter by phone Sunday about what the film means for the deaf community.

"I have to say it's a wonderful moment to be able to celebrate, celebrate the visual representation of our sign languages," she said. "And not just here in the United States, but around the world, and of our deaf actors, their talents that they bring to their, their trade."

It was an honor to have the cast of #CODAfilm visit #GallaudetU! We’re rooting for you this weekend! https://t.co/E9iog7qLfH — Gallaudet University (@GallaudetU) March 22, 2022

The film received three Academy Award nominations. In addition to the two categories it won, the film is also nominated for Best Picture. In addition to the Academy Awards, the film also won several awards, making it go from underdog to potential front runner heading into the Oscars Sunday.

Cordano said the film has "already won" in the eyes of the Gallaudet community. In fact, the school has several connections to the film. Kotsur attended the university from 1987 to 1989. Matlin, who was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar, is an honorary trustee of the school. Durant, who plays Kotsur's son in the film, also attended the school.

It was an incredible honor to have the cast of #CODAfilm visit #GallaudetU! Thanks to the @AppleTV team, our community enjoyed a panel where the CODA cast members shared their experiences. Thank you for your visit, and good luck this weekend at the Oscars! pic.twitter.com/YHxhfyZFvC — Gallaudet University (@GallaudetU) March 22, 2022

Cordano called the actors in the film role models and said their success is "recognition from the world of our sign language, deaf gain, and the talents that we have to offer, so much is possible in the years ahead for them. The world is their oyster."

She said over the last 34 years, the Gallaudet community has been working harder for the deaf community to become a visible part of technology and film by creating partnerships with companies like Apple and with Netflix through documentaries like "Audible" — another Oscar-nominated film that follows the story of Amaree McKenstry, an athlete at Maryland School for the Deaf, which is located in Frederick.

It was an incredible honor to have the cast of #CODAfilm visit #GallaudetU! Thanks to the @AppleTV team, our community enjoyed a panel where the CODA cast members shared their experiences. Thank you for your visit, and good luck this weekend at the Oscars! pic.twitter.com/YHxhfyZFvC — Gallaudet University (@GallaudetU) March 22, 2022

"And whether those partners are companies, corporations, theater groups, employers, whatever it might be, their investment in us, the investment that others are making, and that talent is what's making the difference," Cordano said.

Apple has been investing more in Gallaudet and Cordano believes the success of CODA is an example of "one of the outputs that come from years of working together with so many people trying to include our stories and our talents."

Kotsur dedicated his Oscar-win to the deaf community Sunday and signed his speech alongside an interpreter.