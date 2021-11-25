Are mail and package deliveries running on Thanksgiving?

Just like you, employees at shipping companies are getting to spend time with their families this holiday season.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were hoping the package you've been waiting on would be delivered on Thanksgiving Day, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Like most stores, shipping and postal services are closed for the holiday in an effort to give employees more time with their families. There are some exceptions, though few and far between, that could mean your order or shipment continues to be inched closer to its destination.

Here's what you can expect from the three major U.S. carriers:

FedEx

All services are listed as "closed" on Thanksgiving Day outside of shipments that are sent under FedEx Custom Critical.

You can see more of the company's holiday schedule here.

UPS

There is no pickup or delivery service on Thanksgiving unless packages were sent under UPS Express Critical.

Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-714-8779 or upsexpresscritical.com.

You can see more of the company's holiday schedule here.

U.S. Postal Service

All post offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in recognition of the holiday. You also shouldn't expect to see your mail delivered to your home.