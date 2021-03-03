30 people safely recovered after US, Canadian Coast Guard respond to vessel fire south of Halifax

30 people were on board a Canadian fishing vessel Tuesday night when it caught fire. The U.S. Coast Guard said everyone on board has been "safely recovered."

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The Coast Guard 1st District Northeast received a request to assist a 143-foot Canadian fishing vessel 115 nautical miles south of Halifax at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night.

There was a fire aboard the vessel and water started to enter. The situation was under control until 8:15 p.m. when the fire reignited and the boat began taking on water again.

30 people were on board. The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said everyone on board the boat has been "safely recovered" and that U.S. Coast Guard assistance is no longer needed. They aren't releasing any more details because Canada is taking the lead on the operation/investigation.

The Canadian Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and aircraft. The U.S. assisted with a helicopter and aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod.

