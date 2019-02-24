lNorthstar Resort guests were stuck for hours Sunday when the "Promised Land Express" lift became stuck around 10:30 a.m.

Less than 30 minutes later the resort tweeted that a "rope evacuation" of the lift was in progress. Franck Marchis was one of the people stuck on the lift for more than two hours.

At 12:39 p.m. he tweeted, saying "Stuck on the ski lift for almost 2h at Northstar. We were about to get evacuated but now they will try to move it again."

ABC10 reached out to the resort's communications department to learn more about what led up to the breakdown Sunday. The resort, which gave no specifics, said the following:

"Promised Land Express has resumed running at reduced speed to evacuate guests after rope evacuating a portion of guests. Northstar places the highest value on the safety of its guests and will confirm resolution of the issue before re-opening to the public."

ABC10 was first notified of the issue at Northstar when Citrus Heights viewer Barbara Sorenson called to say that her grandson had been stuck on the lift for more than two hours and that several people were being airlifted off.

Northstar could not confirm Sorenson's comment's about airlifting guests off of the lift.

