PORTLAND, Ore. — There's a point in the grieving process when some of us just shut down.

Too much hurt, too much sadness, too much feeling bad for others in pain.

It's during times of like this—days after multiple, mass shootings—that experts say we must try to lift ourselves and our spirits back up.

“Anybody who has any kind of empathy in this world feels everything that happens to anybody because it could happen to you,” said Mara Bowman, who made a special trip to Dairy Queen after a day of volunteering.

“It's just making myself feel good,” said Bowman. “I volunteered at a cat shelter which I do once a week… and this afternoon it was getting ice cream with sprinkles.”

Even the littlest things are sometimes the biggest means of healing. Studies show spending time with pets can reduce stress, and some would argue, increase joy. For that reason, Meghan Martin brought her 10-year-old daughter to the Oregon Humane Society to adopt a kitten on Monday.

“With everything happening in the news, we wanted to bring some happiness in life,” said Martin. “I think having that human-animal connection is really important, especially in times of tragedy.”

As our minds race and fear nudges us to wonder, it may be time to breath.

“Find something beautiful after such a long and tough weekend around the country,” said Laura Zumwalt, while smelling the roses with a friend at Portland's Washington Park.

“This afternoon we both just donated to Everytown for Gun Safety so that we could do our part to give back to the people who are trying to fight [gun violence],” said Zumwalt. “Even though I can't do it personally, someone else can.”

