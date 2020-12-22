DIY hydrating lotion | Meg Unprocessed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Winter is officially here and you might have noticed a difference in your skin. The cooler weather can cause it to dry out even more. This homemade hydrating lotion is made with simple ingredients and will save you money. Plus, if you need a last minute gift, this homemade lotion makes a good one and will take less than 30 minutes to make.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shea butter
- 1/4 cup Jojoba oil (or other oils like coconut or almond oil)
- 10 drops essential oil for scent (optional)
Instructions:
- In a double boiler, melt the shea butter over medium heat.
- If you're using coconut oil or another solid oil, you will need to add it too.
- Once it's melted, turn off the heat and let it cool for about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the other oils and essential oils.
- Pour it in a glass mason jar.
- Place in the fridge to allow it to completely cool and harden up.
This lotion can be stored at room temperature after it hardens. It is a thicker lotion and will last up to six months.
WATCH MORE FROM MEG UNPROCESSED ON MORNING BLEND EXTRA SHOT: Healthy soup recipes for chilly nights | Meg Unprocessed
Feeling chilly this week? Megan Evans shares three recipes for soups you'll want to add into your family's routine. Yum!