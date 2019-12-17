SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season means hot chocolate, warm cookies and twinkle lights. But it also means having to see tiresome family members, prepping and planning social events, and squeezing every last drop out of your paycheck to budget for Christmas presents.

As such, it's natural to experience feelings of anxiety and even depression during what is supposed to be "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year." To add to these stress-inducing situations, seasonal factors like less sunlight, changes in diet, alcohol intake at parties, and over-commercialization can contribute to a feeling of "Holiday Blues."

It's important to focus on your mental health during the holidays. Some self-care is necessary. These are a few tips to relieve your Holiday Blues and help you feel well enough for what ever holiday traditions you have planned (yes, even Christmas caroling).

What are the Holiday Blues?

In a survey completed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness [NAMI], 64% of people said they are affected by feelings of loneliness, sadness, tension and sense of loss. Twenty-four percent of people said that the holidays affect them a lot.

Holiday Blues may be are temporary, but they should still be taken seriously. This is especially true for those who are already experiencing clinical depression or anxiety. Here is what to do if you start to feel down:

Stick to normal routines as much as possible. You may be traveling more and participating in various events and traditions. There are also often demands to be with family and friends. It is all too easy to overextend yourself trying to fit everything in during such a short span of time. Avoid overbooking your schedule by sticking to the usual routine as much as possible.

Get enough sleep. Just seven to eight hours a night. It might be just a short amount of time, but getting the sleep you need every night can keep you a little healthier and happier. Sleep deprivation often heightens emotions and causes unnecessary, added stress.

Take time for yourself, but don't isolate yourself. Alone time is important to help you recenter, especially for those of us who experience sensory overload and need a break every now and then. Be aware of the difference between isolation and just needing a break, though.

Spend time with supportive, caring people. Knowing that the holidays are coming up, increase time with those in your support system. Make sure you invest time with people who bring you joy and peace rather than those who cause friction or strife.

Eat and drink in moderation. Mental health also comes from maintaining a healthy diet, which sucks because the holidays are very food-centric. Watch out for excessive refined carbs, sugar, processed foods and trans fats, which have been linked to increased feelings of depression.

Don't drink alcohol if you are feeling down. Alcohol is a depressant. Instead, have a glass of hot tea or eggnog.

Exercise! Even just a short walk can induce a rush of endorphins to your brain. Plus, a little fresh winter air never hurt anybody.

Set reasonable expectations and goals for holiday activities. This one is a hard one. We all want the picture-perfect Christmas. Be practical about the money you are spending on loved ones and don’t put pressure on the holidays to be extraordinary.

Set a budget. This goes with setting reasonable expectations. Don't break the bank this holiday season. Focus on what is important instead, like family and loved ones. That being said, setting aside a set amount of money for gifts will help ease any finance-related stress.

Find simple ways to relax. Listening to music or a podcast can have health benefits. Knitting, sipping tea, sitting down to a puzzle or filling in a coloring book are all simple ways to relax.

