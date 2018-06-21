Dameron Hospital’s Pacific Heart and Vascular Cardiac Care Center offers a painless and minimally invasive way to treat varicose veins called VenaSeal.

Dr. Daren Primack discusses the benefits of VenaSeal and also highlights Dameron Hospital’s groundbreaking lumivascular technology, which helps patients suffering from peripheral artery disease get back to an active lifestyle.

To learn more about the VenaSeal call 877-835-7938 and to learn more about the lumivascular approach, visit dameronhospitalpad.com.

