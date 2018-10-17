Specialized heart and lung treatment at Dameron Hospital

A partnership with heart. The Stanford Cardiac Surgery Program at Dameron Hospital is expanding its medical team to provide patients in the greater San Joaquin County with an enhanced level of specialized heart and lung treatment. Dr. Maria Currie shares more about the strong partnership that’s been established between Stanford Health Care and Dameron Hospital and the benefits this program provides to the local community.

ABC10's Medical Minute is sponsored by Dameron Hospital. Excellence in cardiac care.

