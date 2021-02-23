Green Beauty: Non-toxic shampoo and conditioner | Meg Unprocessed

Just like with food, shampoo is something we're using all the time, so it should have ingredients that are not harmful to your body.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shampoo is a product that we use at least a few times a week, some even use it everyday, so it should be a product that has ingredients that are good for you. Just like with food, if it's something we're using all the time, it should have ingredients that are not harmful to your body.

The skin on our scalp is very absorbent, so when we put chemicals on it they do get absorbed into our bodies and bloodstream.

In a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology on hair follicles, researchers found that caffeine absorbed into people's bloodstreams within five minutes after participants put a caffeine solution in their hair. The participants could not drink any caffeine beforehand, so this was all from the solution. That shows how fast chemicals in our shampoo can enter our bodies.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has a database that ranks shampoos and conditioners based on their ingredients.

Here are a couple I found through their site that work well for me and are free of harmful chemicals:

Alaffia has a shea butter-based shampoo for normal to dry hair. This company also gives a portion of their proceeds to help African communities.

Morrocco Method has a bar shampoo and conditioner that I love. It never leaves my hair feeling greasy like some non-toxic shampoos can do. They are also environmentally friendly because they use less packaging and the packaging they do use can be composted.

Avalon Organics is made with organic ingredients and has the EWG's top ranking for a non-toxic shampoo.