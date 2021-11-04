Tips for a healthy pregnancy | Meg Unprocessed

While pregnant, mothers want to do what is best for their unborn children. Here are some tips for having a healthy pregnancy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I'm currently in my third trimester with my second child, so I wanted to share some of my tips for a healthy pregnancy. This is not medical advice, so please talk to your doctor before changing anything you are currently doing during pregnancy.

1. Clean Up Your Diet

Eating healthy during pregnancy is so important because it nourishes the mother's body as well as the baby. Eating less processed foods will keep the mother feeling a lot better too.

A study published in the Pediatrics Journal suggested that eating less processed foods can shape the baby's taste later in life. So eating fruits and vegetables throughout your pregnancy could mean that your child will want to eat those as they get older as well.

2. Vitamin D

There's been a lot of studies, like this one, that show just how important vitamin D is for our immune systems and bone health. It not only helps the mother stay healthy during the pregnancy, but also helps the development of the baby. Another study shows that it is possible that when women take vitamin D during pregnancy could have a reduced risk of preeclampsia.

If you take a prenatal vitamin, make sure to check the dosage. Most of them do not have enough vitamin D in them, but also talk to your doctor before starting new supplements.

3. Exercise and movement

Exercise is very beneficial for pregnant women as it helps to reduce aches, pains and swelling. It's even shown to help shorten labor time. This study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology showed how women who continued to exercise during their pregnancy were in active labor for less time than those who did not.

A study done by Queen Mary University of London also found that women who exercise are less likely to have an intervention, like a C-section, or get diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

4. Reduce Stress Levels

Stress is not only bad for the mother, but also the baby. Mothers with higher levels of stress are more likely to have preterm labors and babies with low birth weight.

Things like meditation and yoga can help to reduce stress levels. It's also important to make self-care a priority when pregnant to keep stress low.