Halloween is over, so what are you supposed to do with your jack-o'-lantern?

Sure, you could just throw it out, but there are some other things you can do that makes a better use of your pumpkin.

Compost it

Break it down into fertilizer. The nitrogen and organic matter make a great boost for your garden.

Puree it

If the pumpkin is still fresh enough, it can make a great moisturizer, pumpkin butter or even a face mask.

Make dog food

Pumpkins are actually really good for dogs, so by mashing it up and feeding it to them, it'll make some great dog food for your pooch.

Let it rot

Now, this may seem like the lazy option, but if you have kids, this could be a great science experiment for them. Let them see all the bacteria and organisms gathering on their jack-o-lantern. It may be gross, but it could be cool for the kids.

Take it to the zoo or a wildlife preserve

Zoos and wildlife preserves take pumpkins to help with enrichment programs for some of their animals but make sure to call ahead because if they have enough, they won't take anymore.

