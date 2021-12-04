What is the one age Americans would choose to stay for the rest of their life?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 21? 30? 36? 42? 50? What is the one age you would choose to stay for the rest of their life? It’s a fun question that really doesn’t have a right or wrong answer. Judging from a new survey of 2,000 Americans, 40% said that the age they would want to be stuck at is 36.
Other findings from the survey include:
- 71% said it’s become more common for Americans to accept and embrace their age
- 63% plan on shifting their focus from looking younger to feeling younger
- 59% said they used to be obsessed with fighting the aging process
- 56% said that fighting Mother Nature was exhausting
- 53% said they feel like quarantine has aged them (but they don't think it's a bad thing)
- 41% said they actively embrace the aging process
Here is what respondents of the survey said are the best ways to age healthily:
- Eating healthy - 61%
- Exercising daily - 57%
- Drinking water - 56%
- Taking care of their skin - 54%
- Maintaining their mental health - 51%
- Taking care of what their body tells them - 46%
- Maintaining emotional health - 41%
- Keeping a routine - 26%
NOTE: The video attached to this story is courtesy Tru Niagen.