What is the one age Americans would choose to stay for the rest of their life?

2,000 people took part in a survey that also asked about the best ways to age healthily.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 21? 30? 36? 42? 50? What is the one age you would choose to stay for the rest of their life? It’s a fun question that really doesn’t have a right or wrong answer. Judging from a new survey of 2,000 Americans, 40% said that the age they would want to be stuck at is 36.

Other findings from the survey include:

  • 71% said it’s become more common for Americans to accept and embrace their age
  • 63% plan on shifting their focus from looking younger to feeling younger 
  • 59% said they used to be obsessed with fighting the aging process
  • 56% said that fighting Mother Nature was exhausting
  • 53% said they feel like quarantine has aged them (but they don't think it's a bad thing)
  • 41% said they actively embrace the aging process

Here is what respondents of the survey said are the best ways to age healthily:

  •     Eating healthy - 61%
  •     Exercising daily - 57%
  •     Drinking water - 56%
  •     Taking care of their skin - 54%
  •     Maintaining their mental health - 51%
  •     Taking care of what their body tells them - 46%
  •     Maintaining emotional health - 41%
  •     Keeping a routine - 26%

NOTE: The video attached to this story is courtesy Tru Niagen.

