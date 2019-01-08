SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Most people don’t know this, but it’s probably a good idea to get life insurance at a younger age than instead when you’re older.

That's because you never know what tomorrow brings, but more importantly, rates are actually lower when you're younger. The lower rates are factored in because it’s based on your age, health, height, weight and smoking habits. As you get older, those rates will jump because your health inevitably deteriorates as you age.

So, if you buy a $250,000 plan when you're under 30, it's about $150 per year for a man (woman is $120), but if you buy that same plan at 50 years old, it's almost $400 for a man ($300 for a woman). That means, you're paying about $10-12 a month getting insurance under 30 years old as opposed to $25-35 a month once you turn 50 years old.

The last thing you want to worry about when someone dies is how you’ll pay for their debts, loans and funeral costs because those all fall to next of kin. They don't just go away, but if they have life insurance, that will help pay any remaining debts or loans.

So, if you can afford it while you’re younger, it’s better for you and your family financially in the long run to get to get health insurance. And no, it's not something you want to think about, but it's always better to be more prepared for things than unprepared.



