SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

The internet and smart phones make it easy to connect with people, but they also make it easier to get access into your private life, making it not so private.

So how do you protect yourself in a world that’s so connected? Here’s some easy steps to keep your privacy safe:

Have strong passwords. Yes, that means you shouldn’t have password as a password…and make sure your devices have some sort of lock whether it’s your code, fingerprint or face. You can also decide how much of your personal information is shared on social media and apps. Second, make sure you know what access you've given your apps. Some can have access to your contact info, emails and friends lists, so make sure you know what you’re sharing. Third, if you’re not using an app, delete it. There’s no point in letting an app have your info, if you’re not using it. Plus, it’s good practice to keep your phone clean.

RELATED: Millennials are killing paper napkins

RELATED: How does jury duty work? | Adulting

RELATED: Millennials are killing American cheese, but replacing it with real cheese

Finally, make sure your phone, computer and all your other devices are up to date. These will all help make sure your privacy is safe.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

How does jury duty work?

So many people hate jury duty, but it's because they don't know how it works. It's not as difficult as you think.