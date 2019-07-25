SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Out of all the insurances you should have, health insurance should be at the top of that list.

Getting sick or injured and having to go to the doctor is no fun. But having to go to the doctor and not having insurance is even less fun. That can get really expensive.

So here's the basics of what you want in your health insurance:

What to look for

Some of the basic health insurance policies you might want include preventative care, primary care, specialist visits, surgery, prescriptions and x-rays. These are all most commonly used policies of health insurance, so you'll want them to be covered by insurance.

How to get health insurance

Your employer should offer some coverage, the cost of which will come out of your paycheck. If you’re under 26 years old, you can stay on your parents’ insurance. Under the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies have to provide coverage through that age. If you qualify, you can get Medicaid from the government. And if all of those don’t work, there are plenty of health insurance companies that offer coverage.

What you pay for

The premium is what you pay every month. You also have your deductible, which is the amount you pay before your insurance pays anything. So, if you have a $1,000 deductible, you'll have to pay that amount before your insurance covers the rest of your medical bill.

Then there’s co-pay, that’s what you pay upfront when you receive medical service. Some types of care have you pay for it, sometimes you don’t have to. It all depends on your plan.

