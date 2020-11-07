$1.5 billion in federal loans help Sacramento area businesses, non-profits weather pandemic

More than 1,500 Sacramento-area businesses received as much as $1.5 billion in federal loans, meant to hire back employees and protect businesses from collapsing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When California imposed restrictions in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, it brought many businesses to a grinding halt, although some businesses deemed essential were allowed to continue to operate.

Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Sacramento Area was forced to furlough 90% of its 27 employees when those restrictions took effect, said Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Sacramento.

Through a team of volunteers, the non-profit helps families in need build and repair homes. A large portion of the organization is funded through ReStore, a home improvement store, which was forced to close in March due to government restrictions.

The organization applied for and received $262,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which they later used to bring back their staff, Miller said.

“Receiving those PPP funds, was critical to us being able to bring back our staff,” Miller said.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) allows small businesses to borrow as much as $10 million at a low interest rate of 1%. The loans can be forgiven if they’re used within 24 weeks and 60% of the loan amount is used for employee payroll and the rest is used for rent, utilities and mortgage interest.

“I have talked with hundreds of small businesses since the program started in April and they have described the PPP loan as a lifeline and are very thankful that our local lenders were able to deploy the program so quickly,” said Carrie Ellinwood, acting deputy director of the Sacramento District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

PPP funds are distributed by banks, although the program is supported by the Small Business Administration (SBA), through the more than $2 trillion economic stimulus package approved by Congress in March.

The effects of the pandemic shutdown were devastating for Taro Arai’s nine sushi restaurants. Arai's is the chief dreaming officer and co-owner of the Mikuni Restaurant Group. Restaurants were only allowed to operate through take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery during the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown.

Like many restaurants before the pandemic, Mikuni’s relied primarily on dine-in customers for its revenue. The business was forced to quickly adapt in order to continue operating.

“Initially, I mean it was unthinkable,” Arai said. “I wasn’t ready… You know the past 33 years of business, we never faced anything like this.”

Mikuni’s never closed nor did they lay off any of their 900 employees, which Arai credits to the early government assistance provided through PPP.

“I mean 100%, it’s all for the payroll,” Arai said. “That’s why we’re so thankful for the government because we’re using 100% to our employees.”

Officials with Mikuni’s Restaurant Group did not wish to disclose the full amount of their loan, though federal data shows the amount granted was between $5 million and $10 million.

While the program is being credited with saving millions of jobs, economists said a number of businesses are still on the verge of failure.

“The downside was that many businesses... were already on the verge of collapsing even before COVID-19 struck,” said economist Sanjay Varshney, a professor of finance at California State University Sacramento.

“There were businesses that ended up getting PPP loans, that you can argue did not deserve to get those loans because they were already on the verge of collapse,” Varshnay said.

Some businesses were battling financial woes that were only exacerbated by the pandemic, Varshnay said. Despite receiving federal aid through loans, some of these business may still fail.

The average amount of PPP loans provided by lenders was $106,417, according to the SBA.

The PPP program has since been extended through Aug. 8, 2020. There is still more than $130 billion available for small businesses through the program, Ellinwood said. If you are interested in applying for the program, you can visit the SBA website by clicking here.

