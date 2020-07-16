There are coveted neighborhoods around Sacramento that come with a premium price tag however you can find homes nearby on a smaller budget.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some homes in the Sacramento region can seem unattainable with price points near or over $1 million.

However, there are homes that sell in those coveted neighborhoods at a lower price.

“You could be in a $350,000 house and be a mile from a $1.5 million house, and you’re still there,” said Tina Suter, a real estate agent with Dunnigan Realtors. “The opportunity is in Sacramento. Prices are high but they’re high everywhere.”

Del Paso Manor/ Garden of the Gods

Arden Park and Arden Oaks are desirable areas within Arden for their spacious lots and location. It’s not unusual to hear of homes go for over $1 million. Still, there are homes nearby for under $400,000.



“There’s Del Paso Manor and Garden of the Gods and they’re right next to each other,” Suter said. “In Del Paso Manor you’re sort of looking at an average of $275 a square foot and so your average square footage is 1,400 looking at $375k to $380k which is a really good entry price point especially when interest rates are so low.”

Tahoe Park/ Tallac Village

If you’re interested in being in East Sacramento there are several options nearby for under $400,000 such as Tahoe Park and Tallac Village.

“There’s room to grow there,” says Kim Squaglia, real estate agent at Dunnigan Realtors. “I’ve sold homes there that have half-acre lots, and that’s between 65th and Stockton adjacent to East Sacramento, and very easy to get on the freeway.”

Woodlake

If you like East Sacramento for the Tudor style of homes Squaglia recommends checking out Woodlake. Average homes run for $475,000 for 1,700 square feet. Woodlake is located above Highway 160 off Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento.

College Greens/ College-Glen

If you’re a family looking for a home close to downtown but looking for more space and a home under $400,000 check out the College Greens and the College-Glen area located east of Sac State.

“When I have a family and they say 'OK, my max is 400 [thousand dollars], we need a four-bedroom and two bath with a yard, and maybe a pool, that’s usually the first area I go to,” Squaglia says.

Real estate agents say there are a lot of opportunities in the Sacramento region. However, if you find a home priced accordingly and under $600,000 it may get competitive.

