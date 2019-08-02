PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines and Delta have started cancelling flights to Seattle in anticipation of Friday night and Saturday's snowstorm.

Most of the cancellations begin late afternoon Friday. The airlines said in prepared statements that there will be no change fees.

Delta airlines has also cancelled Seattle flights.

Alaska has issued the following statement:

Wintry weather is continuing to create travel issues in Portland today. As of 11 a.m., Horizon Air has canceled 24 flights into and out of the airport due to icy conditions. There were also three cancellations into and out of Eugene and five cancellations into and out of Redmond, Oregon.

The weather has continued to evolve since Sunday with freezing rain in each of these cities. Deicing of the aircraft is required whenever there’s frozen precipitation, so cancellations in these locations were made to account for the time needed for this process.

Passengers are encouraged to check alaskaair.com or Alaska’s mobile app before heading to the airport to verify the status of their flight. A flexible travel policy is in place. Customers impacted by this weather event are able to rebook their flight online or apply for a refund online at alaskaair.com, without paying a change fee. As a result of the volume of cancellations, customers are advised to change their travel online, if possible.

Delta Airlines issued the following statement:

Delta has issued a weather waiver for six airports in the Pacific Northwest, including Delta’s hub in Seattle, in anticipation of a winter weather system set to impact the region on Friday afternoon.

The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on Feb. 8 and 9, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

