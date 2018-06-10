I don't know about you, but ever since I had my son I haven't been able to get a full night's sleep.
According to Consumer Reports, I'm not alone. Americans spend a lot of money trying to fall asleep.
I asked my Facebook Friends their secrets to sleeping through the night without breaking the bank and boy did they deliver!
JJ and a handful of Facebook Friends all said I should limit my amount of coffee I drink.
The Mayo Clinic says you should have no more than four cups of coffee a day. For those of you brave enough to try that tip, please let me know who it works out for you!
Mandi says her secret to sleeping is boiling a banana!
I have to say it was pretty fun to try this tip out! You can explore more about boiling bananas on my Facebook Live.
Facebook Friend Lee also had a great tip!
The band worked with a research team in creating their music to help you sleep and reduce anxiety.
If you have a sleeping secret let me know, I’m going to test out some theories on my Facebook page all week long.