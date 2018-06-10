I don't know about you, but ever since I had my son I haven't been able to get a full night's sleep.

According to Consumer Reports, I'm not alone. Americans spend a lot of money trying to fall asleep.

Begley's Bargains: Americans are expected to spend 52 billion dollars on sleeping aids by 2020. pic.twitter.com/zjWrDYFxon — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 6, 2018

I asked my Facebook Friends their secrets to sleeping through the night without breaking the bank and boy did they deliver!

Begley’s Bargains: Thanks to my wonderful Facebook Friends we have more than 300 ideas to try 🔽 to get sleep 💤 #morningblend pic.twitter.com/br47aqGUpk — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 6, 2018

JJ and a handful of Facebook Friends all said I should limit my amount of coffee I drink.

The Mayo Clinic says you should have no more than four cups of coffee a day. For those of you brave enough to try that tip, please let me know who it works out for you!

Mandi says her secret to sleeping is boiling a banana!

I have to say it was pretty fun to try this tip out! You can explore more about boiling bananas on my Facebook Live.

Facebook Friend Lee also had a great tip!

The band worked with a research team in creating their music to help you sleep and reduce anxiety.

If you have a sleeping secret let me know, I’m going to test out some theories on my Facebook page all week long.

