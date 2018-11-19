According to Consumer Reports, you'll want to download several apps onto your phone before you even step out the door to go holiday shopping in order to maximize your savings.

Apps such as Shop it to Me and Slickdeals will send you an alert once an item on your wish list goes on sale.

While shopping, make sure to download the Snip Snap app, because they will send you online coupons before you cash out.

After you’ve fought the good fight and waited in a long line to buy whatever your kids "just had to have," make sure to download price adjustment apps like Moolah and Slice, so if anything goes on sale after you’ve already purchased it, they will initiate the refund process for you.

